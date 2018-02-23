|Position/Title:
Local Sales Manager

WEAR / WFGX is seeking a Local Sales Manager to build and maintain a high performing sales team that exceeds revenue goal by driving client results through creative marketing solutions.

Full Time

2/28/2018

3/28/2018

Pensacola

Florida

http://www.weartv.com

In this position, you’ll be responsible for…
·Maintaining a well-developed sales team by identifying future staffing requirements within sales department
·Ensuring effective on-boarding of new hires including smooth transition of existing clients to new hire’s portfolio as well as recognize and reward high performance
·Consistently supporting Marketing Consultants in new business development leveraging client-centric solution selling
·Establishing sales strategies, plans and alignment in support of revenue goals by creating annual, quarterly, and monthly business plans that link to revenue goals, including budgets, in consultation with the GSM/DOS.
·Ensuring each Marketing Consultant achieves revenue targets across existing, new, and digital business lines
·Ensuring client results, satisfaction and retention and attend sales meetings with key clients to accelerate the sales cycle, grow the account, and demonstrate commitment to client success
·Collecting and analyze monthly and quarterly revenue forecast information for sellers on a weekly basis
·Reviewing and resolve preemptions daily and manage sales orders and inventory
·Ensuring strong performance of local and regional accounts and have a strong understanding of national accounts
·Working with General Sales Manager on inventory pricing and management
·Other duties as assigned

Required skills and experience include:
· At least 5-7 years of sales experience (broadcast/TV sales experience preferred)
· Team management experience preferred
· 4-year college degree preferred
· Proven success in developmental business and multimedia platforms including web and mobile applications
· Passion for contributing to a sales team with a positive mindset
· Effective relationship building, customer service, communication and negotiation skills
· Good understanding of TV and media platforms, advertising marketplace, and key competition
· Strong understanding of the changing landscape of integrated marketing
· Ability to anticipate, meet and/or exceed customer needs, wants and expectations
· Adaptability to all situations and personality types in the sales staff and client base

Please apply online by going to: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/