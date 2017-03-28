Local Sales Assistant

Details:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to the web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WTWC NBC 40 and FOX 49 is seeking a detail-oriented Sales Assistant who has strong written and oral communication skills.

Responsibilities:

Creation of PowerPoint presentations, database management, and sales report maintenance

Efficiently work with the team of Account Executives/management team

Assist with support on local and digital business

Various administrative duties and contract management

Other responsibilities as assigned

Requirements:

Skilled with Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint and Word Duties

Be able to utilize Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Sales, Matrix, MediaLine, Outlook, and multi-line phone system

Great attention to detail is essential

Strong analytical ability

Ability to meet strict deadlines while maintaining accuracy

Contact: Sinclair Broadcast Group is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer and a Drug Free Workplace.

Apply: http://sbgi.net/sbgi-careers/

Related posts