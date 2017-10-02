loading...

JOB POSTING

Job Title: Live Truck Operator (Part Time)

Job Opening Date: September 14, 2017

Job Summary

Univision WLTV 23 is seeking a part time Live Truck Operator to drive and operate both microwave and satellite trucks and operate the mast on the truck. Set up and install cables from the truck to the required source at different events and locations. Be able to locate satellite signals to obtain a clear reception for transmission of audio and video signals from the truck back to the station. Also perform minor repairs on audio and video cables and set up cameras and tripods.

Required Qualifications

Must have a valid Florida Driver’s license with a good driving record

Proficiency in working with computers.

Background in Electronics and/or Live TV

Self-starter and fast learner

Ability to operate and perform minor repairs in the field.

Work well under pressure to meet tight deadlines.

Ability to work as a team and independently.

Must be able to work different shifts and times as well as during inclement weather such as Hurricanes.

Bilingual (Spanish/English) preferred.

SEND RESUME TO: https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=1968

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) has evolved into a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps; products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 49 million unduplicated media consumers monthly across TV, Radio and Digital. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

