Live Events and Experiences Coordinator

Job Description/Requisition Details: Entercom Orlando seeks a motivated individual to support its live events & experiences department. This extension of sales and marketing focuses on revenue opportunities in creating major events & experiences for the group. The ideal candidate must be able to handle several projects simultaneously and have the ability to drive projects to completion with an emphasis on hitting deadlines. Working evenings and weekends may be required based on project deadlines. ESSENTIAL DUTIES & RESPONSIBILITIES include the following: • Manage projects/events from inception to completion, inclusive of set up, staffing, inventory, deliverables and execution • Attend concept and brainstorming meetings, providing support as needed. • Identify additional opportunities where station(s) may grow in the area of visibility, revenue and community service • File expense reports for the Director • Initiate contracts, purchase orders and P&L statements for the department • Assist in event sponsorship revenue tracking for each event, including ticket sales • Solicit bids from various vendors/contractors to perform services, per the needs of our clients • Maintain the Local and National LEE websites • Assist in the building of sales presentations Qualifications: • Team player who takes initiative with excellent written and verbal communication skills • Bachelor degree or equivalent experience in marketing, promotions, sales, or event planning • Major event experience in radio a plus • Excellent time management, attention-to-detail, and a demonstrated ability to multi-task at a high level • Able to consistently meet deadlines in a fast-paced environment • Intermediate experience using MS office products (Word, Excel, Powerpoint) • Valid Driver’s license and reliable transportation Please have interested candidates visit our web site at https://entercom.avature.net/careers/JobDetail?id=13374 to apply. Consistent with our equal opportunity program, we request that you advise us of any candidate, including disabled persons, minorities or women, you believe may be qualified for this position and advise interested parties to apply as indicated. Entercom Orlando is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action Employer.