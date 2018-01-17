|Position/Title:
Lead Generation Specialist
|Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
|Manage Others:No
|Details:
First Coast News is
If you can answer yes to these
§ I love being on the phone with prospects and clients?
§ I have the discipline to build a weekly sales activity plan and stick to it?
§ I have strong business acumen and understand industry verticals/categories?
§ I am endlessly curious about the businesses of clients and what drives their
§ I would like to be a part of reshaping the way a media company operates?
§ I like the intensity of a fast-moving environment?
Responsibilities
§ Meet with sales management quarterly
§ Develop list of prospects to pursue
§ Generate new qualified prospects
§ Assist the sales team with developing
§ Create sales presentations, one
§ Create/execute/monitor/track
§ Ongoing and ad hoc individual and
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
8/21/2017
|Closing Date:
4/28/2018
|City:
Jacksonville
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
2 Year(s)
|Requirements:
§ Bachelor’s degree in related field
§ 1-2 years of sales support, inside or
§ Strong business and financial acumen
§ Knowledge of integrated marketing
§ Knowledge of digital solution sales
§ Ability to multitask, manage multiple
§ Strong written and communication
§ Outgoing personality with outstanding
§ Proficient in Microsoft Office
§ Knowledge of Salesforce or other CRM
|Contact Company:
Jacksonville,FL
|Contact E-Mail:
jwhitson@firstcoastnews.com
|Contact Details:
Jeff Whitson
|Apply Online URL:
http://www.jobs.net/j/JqCbSCcV?idpartenaire=10101