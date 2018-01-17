First Coast News is

seeking a lead generation specialist who will be responsible for generating a consistent

weekly stream of new qualified prospects at the beginning stage of the sales

pipeline for our account executive teams to pursue. This is an inside sales role that will

support the sales efforts of this large Jacksonville based sales organization tasked with

growing new revenue from enterprise accounts.

If you can answer yes to these

questions, this job might be right for you:

§ I love being on the phone with prospects and clients?

§ I have the discipline to build a weekly sales activity plan and stick to it?

§ I have strong business acumen and understand industry verticals/categories?

§ I am endlessly curious about the businesses of clients and what drives their

success?

§ I would like to be a part of reshaping the way a media company operates?

§ I like the intensity of a fast-moving environment?

Responsibilities

§ Meet with sales management quarterly

to select business categories to pursue

§ Develop list of prospects to pursue

within targeted categories

§ Generate new qualified prospects

through outbound phone calls and email marketing campaigns and assign leads to

appropriate account executives while ensuring proper follow up

§ Assist the sales team with developing

creative multimedia recommendations through research/insights to meet

customer’s expectations while utilizing our full suite of products and

solutions

§ Create sales presentations, one

sheets and other related materials for sales teams to communicate TEGNA value

proposition and ideas to clients

§ Create/execute/monitor/track

reporting on multimedia marketing campaigns and creative development

§ Ongoing and ad hoc individual and

team sales activity and client reporting

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.