|Details:
Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.
iHeartMedia Stations
Job Summary:
Provides support in sales administration, generates sales-related reports, and acts as an extension of the sales team. The Key Account Coordinator is responsible for ensuring the smooth flow of information and follow up for existing and prospective customers as well as the ability to interact with all levels of management. Key Account Coordinator will also support business office functions to be determined before hiring process.
JOB DESCRIPTION:
- Provides administrative and/or process support for contract administration and customer service
- Acts as an extension of the sales team by assisting with sales development, sales material creation, marketing communications, sponsorship proposals and recaps
- Process sales data, sales progress reports and other sales related records and reports
- Data entry to include entering and confirming orders, PPO and copy issues
- Assist in sales organization activities – client service maintenance, campaign execution and support
- Create and update sales presentations on a weekly/monthly basis to ensure correct information at all times
- Interact closely with Traffic and Continuity Departments to ensure smooth execution of sales orders, missing copy and instructions
- Assist with presentation design/finalization as well as collecting and distributing meeting materials as needed
- Research and lead generation
- Demonstrate proficiency composing written communications
- Resourceful, highly dependable, detail oriented
- Responds to client requests, e.g., spot times, in a timely and efficient manner
- Other duties as assigned
JOB REQUIREMENTS:
- 4-year college degree
- Manages time, focuses on urgent and important tasks, avoids procrastination, follows up, shows strong attention to detail, meets deadlines
- Create high quality proposals/presentations
- Must be able to work under precise deadlines and heavy workload
- Excellent communication skills, strong attention to detail and have the ability to multi-task and prioritize workload
- Strong organizational skills, adapts to shifts in priorities and urgencies
- Excellent computer skills to include Outlook, MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel
- Ability to learn new industry related programs such as DFP/Salesforce
- Previous Salesforce experience preferred
- Demonstrate proficiency composing written communications
- Resourceful, highly dependable, detail oriented
- Must be a professional proven team player who is solution oriented
- Good problem solving skills and creativity
- Serve as a critical part of the team as well as take personal accountability
- Strong sense of integrity with ability to handle confidential and sensitive information with discretion
- Exhibits good interpersonal skills, collaborates with others, maintains composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities
iHeartMedia IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER
The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status.
Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify.
Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.