Job Summary: Provides support in sales administration, generates sales-related reports, and acts as an extension of the sales team. The Key Account Coordinator is responsible for ensuring the smooth flow of information and follow up for existing and prospective customers as well as the ability to interact with all levels of management. Key Account Coordinator will also support business office functions to be determined before hiring process. JOB DESCRIPTION: Provides administrative and/or process support for contract administration and customer service

Acts as an extension of the sales team by assisting with sales development, sales material creation, marketing communications, sponsorship proposals and recaps

Process sales data, sales progress reports and other sales related records and reports

Data entry to include entering and confirming orders, PPO and copy issues

Assist in sales organization activities – client service maintenance, campaign execution and support

Create and update sales presentations on a weekly/monthly basis to ensure correct information at all times

Interact closely with Traffic and Continuity Departments to ensure smooth execution of sales orders, missing copy and instructions

Assist with presentation design/finalization as well as collecting and distributing meeting materials as needed

Research and lead generation

Responds to client requests, e.g., spot times, in a timely and efficient manner

Other duties as assigned JOB REQUIREMENTS: 4-year college degree

Manages time, focuses on urgent and important tasks, avoids procrastination, follows up, shows strong attention to detail, meets deadlines

Create high quality proposals/presentations

Must be able to work under precise deadlines and heavy workload

Excellent communication skills, strong attention to detail and have the ability to multi-task and prioritize workload

Strong organizational skills, adapts to shifts in priorities and urgencies

Excellent computer skills to include Outlook, MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel

computer skills to include Outlook, MS Word, PowerPoint, Excel Ability to learn new industry related programs such as DFP/Salesforce

Previous Salesforce experience preferred

Demonstrate proficiency composing written communications

Must be a professional proven team player who is solution oriented

Good problem solving skills and creativity

Serve as a critical part of the team as well as take personal accountability

Strong sense of integrity with ability to handle confidential and sensitive information with discretion

Exhibits good interpersonal skills, collaborates with others, maintains composure when faced with difficult situations and personalities