Audio Broadcast Journalism – Florida

We are currently looking for a journalist/producer in Florida, or with extensive knowledge of contacts and issues in the state. Must have extensive spot news writing, on-air reporting and skilled digital sound editing. Our successful producers have a minimum of five years of broadcast news writing/voicing/digital recording & editing experience. Please save yourself from the application process if you do not have excellent digital sound editing skills. Special focus on public interest issues; competitive pay and benefits; some night & weekend work may be required; preference given to reporters who already have a home recording studio.

Candidates Need:

3-5 years of experience working in a fast-paced news environment (commercial media and wire service work preferred).

Demonstrated expertise with digital interviewing/voicing/recording and editing.

High comfort with technology and use of various software.

Strong communication skills and the ability to coordinate intense levels of e-mail correspondence and phone calls.

Familiarity with the news environment, progressive politics, cultural trends, and emerging issues.

Must be available for afternoon edits.

Did we say…ability to record high quality phone audio from a home studio!

Sense of humor and innovative spirit very important.

Before you apply please visit our website for examples of our online content: http://www.publicnewsservice.org. If interested send a cover letter and resume to jobs@publicnewsservice.org – with “your last name and FL Producer” in the subject line. We can offer both part-time or full-time work depending on the region, please indicate which would be of interest to you in your cover letter.