IT Support Specialist Details: Summary Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE: EVC) one of the fastest growing Hispanic multi-media companies seeks an IT Support Specialist to join our team. The IT Support Specialist’s role is to ensure proper computer operations so that end users can accomplish organizational tasks. This includes receiving, prioritizing, documenting and actively resolving end user help requests. Problem resolution may involve the use of diagnostics and help request tracking tools, as well as require that the individual give hands-on help at the desktop level. Responsibilities Field incoming help requests from end users via both telephone and work orders in a courteous manner.

Document all pertinent end user identification information, including name, department, contact information, and nature of problem or issue.

Build rapport and elicit problem details from help desk customers.

Prioritize and schedule problems. Escalate problems (when required) to the appropriately experienced technician.

Record, track, and document the help desk request problem-solving process, including all successful and unsuccessful decisions made, and actions taken, through to the final resolution.

Apply diagnostic utilities to aid in troubleshooting.

Access software updates, drivers, knowledge bases, and frequently asked questions resources on the Internet to aid in problem resolution.

Identify and learn appropriate software and hardware used and supported by the organization.

Perform hands-on fixes at the desktop level, including installing and upgrading software, implementing file backups, and configuring systems and applications.

Test fixes to ensure problem has been adequately resolved.

Perform post-resolution follow-ups to help requests.

Develop help sheets and knowledge base articles for end users.

Perform related duties consistent with the scope and intent of the position.

Administers servers and network equipment as directed by the Sr. Administrators.

Assists with administration of all applications and VoIP system.

Improves existing programs by reviewing objectives and specifications; evaluating proposed changes; recommending changes; making modifications.

Evaluates vendor-supplied software by studying user objectives; testing software compatibility with existing hardware and programs.

Places software into production by loading software into computer; entering necessary commands.

Places hardware into production by establishing connections; entering necessary commands.

Maximizes use of hardware and software by training users; interpreting instructions; answering questions.

Maintains system capability by testing computer components.

Maintains historical records by documenting hardware and software changes and revisions.

Maintains client confidence and protects operations by keeping information confidential.

Maintains professional and technical knowledge by attending educational workshops; reviewing professional publications; establishing personal networks; participating in professional societies.

Contributes to team effort by accomplishing related results as needed. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

7/9/2018 Closing Date:

8/9/2018 City:

Altamonte Springs – 32714 State:

Florida Experience: Desired Skills and Experience: AA degree or higher in Information Systems or a related major preferred, or equivalent years of experience, or certifications.

Must have more than 4 years of IT Support experience in an IT Support position;

Thorough knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite, Microsoft Operating Systems Experience with G-Suite and other cloud system administration

Experience providing local and remote support to a diverse user base.

Ambitious,/Motivated Self-starter with the ability to complete work independently and within a team environment

Ability to multi-task multiple projects, provide support with a high level of Customer Service

Ability to learn new technologies to implement and support in a Dynamic environment

Enthusiastic, committed, proactive and resourceful; can be counted on to get the job done

Able to work autonomously as well as being a good team player

The following skills are a plus

Experience with Macintosh systems (Mac OSX)

Experience troubleshooting and maintaining telephony systems

Experience maintaining local and wide area network hardware. Requirements: Competencies · Technical Capability. · Strategic Thinking. · Effective Communication Skills. · Leadership. · Teamwork. Position Type/Expected Hours of Work This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary. Supervisory Responsibility Reports directly to IT Manager Other Duties Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice. Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees. Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply. Contact:

Apply Online at entravision.com

No Phone calls or walk-ins