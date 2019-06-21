Category:

No Details: First Coast News, a TEGNA media company, has an opening for an IT Specialist who has technical experience with media-oriented technologies including a strong understanding of content management systems and remote operations support. The ideal candidate will be able to deploy, configure, maintain and monitor all active equipment in order to ensure smooth daily operations. Additionally, a stellar performer will have a problem solving/solutions-oriented mentality with the desire to learn and will practice perseverance with troubleshooting to ensure that ongoing problems and general maintenance are managed effectively and efficiently. Daily responsibilities include: PRINCIPAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES : Provide desktop support to staff

Install and maintain computer hardware and software

Assist personnel in resolving computer issues and creating solutions

Individual must present a positive customer service experience for fellow employees

Must be able to work independently but also work as a team with fellow department members when needed

Must be able to prioritize workload and complete assignments on-time.

Ability to troubleshoot Microsoft software products as well as deploy and maintain iPhone, iPad, and Android handheld devices

Hours of work – 5 days per week, 8 hours per day. Overtime may be required from time to time. Actual days may vary and may include weekends and evenings. We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.

Full Time

6/19/2019

10/16/2019

Jacksonville

Florida

3 Year(s) Requirements: Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or 3 to 5 years related experience in a multi-platform IT environment

Familiarity with backup and recovery software and methodologies

Solid understanding of TCP/IP required

Active Directory

Microsoft Office Products

Hardware/Software Installation

Desktop/Laptop/Mobile Maintenance and Security

Must be able to lift 50lbs. and work on ladders

Demonstrated sensitivity in handling confidential information

This is a 24/7/365 business, you must be able to respond to emergency calls as quickly as needed About TEGNA TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 49 television stations and two radio stations in 41 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and approximately 30 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA also delivers innovative and unparalleled solutions for advertisers through TEGNA Marketing Solutions (TMS). TMS is a one-stop shop that helps businesses thrive through an unmatched suite of services and solutions that reach consumers across television, email, social and over-the-top (OTT) platforms, including Premion, TEGNA’s OTT advertising service. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information. Contact:

