WWSB ABC-7 in Sarasota, FL is seeking an IT Manager. We are looking for someone who is knowledgeable of the television engineering field, including broadcast IT systems and their integrations. This includes news productions systems, master control automation, satellite automation, studio systems, news aggregation systems, etc.

Bachelor’s degree in computer science or related field and 4 yrs work experience in information technology (IT). Strong knowledge of networking fundamentals. Software and hardware support, troubleshooting skills. Expert knowledge in Desktop and Server Operating Systems- Windows, Linux, OS X. Familiarity with major PC applications such as Microsoft Office, Adobe, etc. Strong verbal and written communication skills. MSCE certification is preferred.

The Ideal Candidate has:

Effective Communication Skills, both written and oral

Adaptability, flexibility, self-motivation, problem solving, analytical thinking, good time management skills and the ability to work effectively in a stressful environment

Ability to work independently and on a team at the same time

Methodical, organized and detail oriented work habits

Vendor relations/contract experience a plus

The candidate must be available “on-call” for technical issues during odd hours (nights/weekends) and work cooperatively with staff engineers/technicians and other department managers. Candidates should also be comfortable on ladders, able to lift 40-80 lbs., and be able to perform other physical tasks related to equipment/infrastructure installation.

Qualified applicants, apply online at https://careers-raycommedia.icims.com/jobs/6828/it-manager/job and attach resume with cover letter. No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V

