|Position/Title:
IT Engineer
|Details:
WPEC in West Palm Beach, Florida has an excellent career opportunity for a full-time IT Engineer to support the Engineering Department on its daily computer and network operations. This position involves maintaining computers and servers related to television transmission and video automation systems, as well as business-side work stations. The candidate will be directly responsible for hands-on support of modern broadcast equipment.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
11/21/2017
|Closing Date:
12/21/2017
|City:
West Palm Beach
|State:
Florida
|URL:
http://www.wearewestpalm.com
|Experience:
Responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
· Provide support in the management of Servers, Network Security and Network Services
· PC/Mac hardware/software support of on-site installing, servicing and repairing workstations
· Provide support for the technical needs of the News Department
· Assist with video equipment set-up and maintenance
· Assist Engineering with Transmitter and Master Control maintenance
· Assist with LAN and WAN related hardware and software maintenance
· Develop knowledge of facility specific IT needs and assist in supporting these systems
· Apply regular security updates
· Perform physical inventory of equipment
· Maintain digital telephone system
|Requirements:
Requirements:
· Associates degree or higher in IT, electronics or computer related field
· 2 – 4 years of related broadcast experience
· A great team-oriented attitude and dedication to quality
· Strong familiarity with Microsoft, Mac and Linux operating systems
· Knowledge and competency in core hardware and computer system technologies, including installation, configuration, diagnosing, preventive maintenance and LAN/WAN networking
· Proficiency in troubleshooting problems and responding quickly under pressure
· Excellent communication skills
· Familiarity with Avid related software and hardware products a plus
Physical Demands/Work Environment:
· Must be able to work a flexible schedule
· On-call duty, including weekends and holidays
· Ability to lift computers and equipment generally less than 50 pounds
|Contact:
