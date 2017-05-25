Details:

The Investigative Reporter researches and

produces hard edge, compelling, and aggressive investigative stories that

support the station committed to you brand. This position obtains and verifies

evidence by interviewing, observing, or by analyzing records. The Investigative Reporter accurately reports

investigative stories which may impact and/or create controversy in the local

community. Presents live and

pre-recorded material on all media platforms and initiatives such as web,

digital and social media. Investigative MMJ/Reporter may be required to shoot

and edit. Vacancy Type:

Full Time Date Posted:

7/17/2017 Closing Date:

10/31/2017 City:

Mobile – 36606-2532 State:

Alabama Experience: Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Broadcasting correlated field, or equivalent training and/or experience.

Three to five years related reporting experience.

Investigative experience strongly preferred. Requirements: Performs in depth research and observation (including undercover) for information to tell a story uncovering unethical behavior, practices or policies.

Develops, produces and reports findings for

various newscasts.

various newscasts. Determines scope, timing, and direction of investigations.

Follows actions of local government and business leaders on a regular basis; attends board meetings, interviews officials and monitors issues of continuing community interest

Identifies issues and evidence needed, based on analysis of story idea, complaints in community or allegations of unethical behavior or practices.

Examines records to locate links in chains of evidence or information.

Prepares reports that detail investigation findings.

Assists other reporters with story sources and investigative leads.

May anchor a news cast on a temporary basis or as a development opportunity.

Strong understanding of undercover reporting – legal, journalism, ethical issue, strong writing,

Must be understand/able to use news management software and editing, preferably, iNews and Avid.

Must possess strong research, journalism and storytelling skills.

Must possess strong organization skills.

Ability to multi task and manage short and long-term

projects

projects Must possess strong writing skills a priority.

Ability to work under minimal supervision.

Strong on-air presence. Additional Information:

EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/

Disabled Contact:

To apply go to: http://www.fox10tv.com /careers