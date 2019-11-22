Investigative MSJ

Category:

First Coast News, a TEGNA Media station, is looking for a great investigative storyteller to excel in this digital age of journalism. We want an investigator with proven reputations as an ethical, trusted journalist who can create unique, exciting and shareable consumer-oriented content on all platforms. Our ideal candidate has expert social media skills and demonstrate proficiency in using social media to gather information. These journalists are skilled in using the latest investigative tools and techniques to generate, shoot, and edit their content. In this role, you will: Use CAP and NICAR skills to find data and turn that into great stories.

Help with production ideas for data content in on-air and online stories.

Develop great sources and contacts.

Dig into complex and important issues.

Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air broadcasting.

Write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner.

Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories.

Develop original content through social listening and independent sources.

Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.

Interview news subjects and research for facts and credibility.

Produce investigations that are unique and captivating.

Operate news gathering vehicle to and from various locations.

Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media. Enterprise investigative stories.

Shoot, write and edit packaged reports.

Write for the web, including attaching images and streaming video.

Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.

Transmit and present exciting live reports with current technology.

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.

None Requirements: BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field

2-5 years of experience preferred

Experience with CAP, LexisNexis and NICAR

Bilingual (English & Spanish) speaking preferred

Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems

Understanding of the tenants of professional journalism

A portfolio with examples of strong breaking news reporting

Ability to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots

Strong social media skills, including an active news hound presence on Twitter and Facebook

Knowledge of ENPS, Edius and Axis graphics a plus

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 46 stations in 38 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and 32 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry's top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions.

