|Position/Title:
Investigative MSJ
|Primary Industry:
Broadcasting – Radio – TV
|Manage Others:
No
|Details:
First Coast News, a TEGNA Media station, is looking for a great investigative storyteller to excel in this digital age of journalism. We want an investigator with proven reputations as an ethical, trusted journalist who can create unique, exciting and shareable consumer-oriented content on all platforms. Our ideal candidate has expert social media skills and demonstrate proficiency in using social media to gather information. These journalists are skilled in using the latest investigative tools and techniques to generate, shoot, and edit their content.
In this role, you will:
We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
1/18/2019
|Closing Date:
5/17/2019
|City:
Jacksonville
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
None
|Requirements:
TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 46 stations in 38 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and 32 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com.
TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.
|Contact:
http://www.jobs.net/j/JtbRceqQ
|Apply Online URL:
