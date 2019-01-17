Investigative MSJ

We are an Equal Opportunity Employer and value the benefits of diversity in our workplace.

Requirements: BA/BS in journalism, communications or related field

2-5 years of experience preferred

Experience with CAP, LexisNexis and NICAR

Bilingual (English & Spanish) speaking preferred

Experience in photojournalism, editing, and content management systems

Understanding of the tenants of professional journalism

A portfolio with examples of strong breaking news reporting

Ability to generate creative, engaging, content-driven live shots

Strong social media skills, including an active news hound presence on Twitter and Facebook

Knowledge of ENPS, Edius and Axis graphics a plus

Organizational skills and the ability to work under constant time pressure deadlines

Ability to calmly handle live, breaking news situations and changing events TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) is an innovative media company that serves the greater good of our communities. With 46 stations in 38 markets, TEGNA delivers relevant content and information to consumers across platforms. It is the largest owner of top 4 affiliates in the top 25 markets, reaching approximately one-third of all television households nationwide. Each month, TEGNA reaches 50 million adults on-air and 32 million across its digital platforms. TEGNA has been consistently honored with the industry’s top awards, including Edward R. Murrow, George Polk, Alfred I. DuPont and Emmy Awards. TEGNA delivers results for advertisers through unparalleled and innovative solutions including OTT local advertising network Premion, centralized marketing resource Hatch, and G/O Digital, a one-stop shop for local businesses to connect with consumers through digital marketing. Across platforms, TEGNA tells empowering stories, conducts impactful investigations and delivers innovative marketing solutions. For more information, visit www.TEGNA.com. TEGNA Inc. is a proud equal opportunity employer. We are a drug free, EEO employer committed to a diverse workforce. We encourage and consider all qualified candidates regardless of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, gender identity, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.