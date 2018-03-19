Investigative MSJ

First Coast News, a TEGNA Media station, is looking for a great investigative storyteller to excel in this digital age of journalism. We want an investigator with proven reputations as an ethical, trusted journalist who can create unique, exciting and shareable consumer-oriented content on all platforms. Our ideal candidate has expert social media skills and demonstrate proficiency in using social media to gather information. These journalists are skilled in using the latest investigative tools and techniques to generate, shoot, and edit their content.

In this role, you will:

Use CAP and NICAR skills to find data and turn that into great stories.

Help with production ideas for data content in on-air and online stories.

Develop great sources and contacts.

Dig into complex and important issues.

Develop story ideas, write, shoot and edit news stories for on-air broadcasting.

Write in an exciting, captivating and authentic manner.

Use the latest editing and photography tools to tell great stories.

Develop original content through social listening and independent sources.

Deliver on-air news events in an engaging, exciting, and accurate manner.

Interview news subjects and research for facts and credibility.

Produce investigations that are unique and captivating.

Operate news gathering vehicle to and from various locations.

Write and post daily on all digital platforms including social media.

Enterprise investigative stories.

Shoot, write and edit packaged reports.

Write for the web, including attaching images and streaming video.

Use creative production techniques such as graphics and new forms of media (viewer pictures, webcam interviews, etc.) to enhance stories.

Transmit and present exciting live reports with current technology.

Perform other tasks as required by supervisor or executive producer.