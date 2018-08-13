Investigative MMJ / Reporter

Requirements: Performs

in depth research and observation (including undercover) for information to

tell a story uncovering unethical behavior, practices or policies. Develops, produces and reports findings for

various newscasts. Determines scope, timing, and direction of investigations.

Follows

actions of local government and business leaders on a regular basis; attends

board meetings, interviews officials and monitors issues of continuing

community interest

Identifies

issues and evidence needed, based on analysis of story idea, complaints in

community or allegations of unethical behavior or practices. Examines records

to locate links in chains of evidence or information. Prepares reports that detail investigation

findings.

Assists

other reporters with story sources and investigative leads.

May

anchor a news cast on a temporary basis or as a development opportunity.

Strong understanding of undercover reporting – legal,

journalism, ethical issue, strong writing,

Must be understand/able to use news management software and

editing, preferably, iNews and Avid. Must possess strong research, journalism and storytelling skills. Must possess strong organization skills. Ability to multi task and manage short and long-term

projects. Must possess strong writing skills a priority. Ability to work under minimal supervision. Strong

on-air presence.