|Position/Title:
Investigative MMJ / Reporter
|Details:
WALA, a Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking of a Investigative Reporter. The Investigative Reporter researches and
produces hard edge, compelling, and aggressive investigative stories that
support the station committed to you brand. This position obtains and verifies
evidence by interviewing, observing, or by analyzing records. The Investigative Reporter accurately reports
investigative stories which may impact and/or create controversy in the local
community. Presents live and
pre-recorded material on all media platforms and initiatives such as web,
digital and social media. Investigative MMJ/Reporter may be required to shoot
and edit.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|Date Posted:
8/7/2018
|Closing Date:
9/26/2018
|City:
Mobile – 36606-2532
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Broadcasting or
related field, or equivalent training and/or experience.
Three to five years related reporting
experience. Investigative experience strongly
preferred.
|Requirements:
Performs
Must possess strong research, journalism and storytelling skills.
Must possess strong organization skills.
Ability to multi task and manage short and long-term
Must possess strong writing skills a priority.
Ability to work under minimal supervision.
Strong
|Additional Information:
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/
Disabled
|Contact:
To apply go to: http://www.fox10tv.com /careers