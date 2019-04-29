Inventory Control Specialist

ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

This position is responsible for long-term inventory planning and control; ensuring that advertising logs are scheduled in the appropriate time slot and that the station is not undersold or oversold. Typically supports 2-3 stations/markets.

Key activities

• Analyzes and allocates available commercial inventory

• Maximizes billing opportunities by evaluating sold and scheduled inventory and adjusting commercial placement

• Releases ad logs to station

• Checks orders for incorrect inventory codes, break codes, etc.

• Processes orders

• Handles clearing orders and working displaced spots for multiple stations

• Assists with scheduling programming, as needed

• Works on broadcast traffic systems in entering information necessary for commercial matter on logs.

• Performs other duties as needed and directed by the Hub Manager

Education & Experience

• High school diploma or equivalent required.

• 2 – 3 years related experience required.

• Previous broadcast TV experience especially with ad management and broadcast traffic systems (i.e. WideOrbit, OSI etc) highly preferred.

Skills & Abilities

• Proficient with MS Office products including Word, Excel, PowerPoint and Outlook.

• Ability to adhere to strict deadlines and complete work assignments in a timely and accurate manner.

• Must be adaptable and flexible with ability to shift focus on new priorities.

• Strong interpersonal skills.

• Good verbal and written communication skills.

• Must be team oriented and have had past successful experience working in a team environment.

• Must have good organizational and time management skills.

