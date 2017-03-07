Sales- ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (Full Time Regular)
Job Requirements:
- Entercom South Florida offers an opportunity for students to apply classroom theory to practical experience.
- Our internship program allows students to experience firsthand the reality of working in the radio broadcasting industry.
- Interns can test their creative talent, exercise their analytical skills and increase their understanding of broadcasting operations and trends.
- Internships are available year-round, and are 12-15 hours per week, with specific days and times agreed upon in advance.
Job Qualifications:
- All interns must be enrolled in a College or University and receiving college credit. Students are expected to obtain and complete any forms necessary to receive credit for the internship experience.
- Entercom South Florida will assist students with the completion of such forms and provide information concerning duties and responsibilities. Internships available are in the following departments: 790 The Ticket Programming; 104.3 The Shark Programming.
INTERNS ARE NON-PAID POSITIONS. Send Resume and Letter of Interest to: Myra.Berk@entercom.com