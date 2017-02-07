Entercom South Florida offers an opportunity for students to apply classroom theory to practical experience. Our internship program allows students to experience firsthand the reality of working in the radio broadcasting industry. Interns can test their creative talent, exercise their analytical skills and increase their understanding of broadcasting operations and trends. Internships are available year-round, and are 12-15 hours per week, with specific days and times agreed upon in advance. All interns must be enrolled in a College or University and receiving college credit. Students are expected to obtain and complete any forms necessary to receive credit for the internship experience. Entercom South Florida will assist students with the completion of such forms and provide information concerning duties and responsibilities. Internships available are in the following departments: 790 The Ticket Programming; 104.3 The Shark Programming.

INTERNS ARE NON-PAID POSITIONS. Send Resume and Letter of Interest to: Myra.Berk@entercom.com

