Category:

Sales and Marketing

Position/Title:

Integrated Marketing Solutions Consultant

Details:

Entravision Communications Corporation (NYSE:EVC), one of the fastest growing Hispanic multi-media companies, seeks an Integrated Marketing Solutions Consultant. Responsible for representing Entravision Communications media properties. Develops and maintains relationships with advertisers and advertising agencies. Responsible for selling commercial airtime, event sponsorships, and marketing/NTR campaigns.

Vacancy Type:

Full Time

Date Posted:

7/17/2019

Closing Date:

8/17/2019

City:

Altamonte Springs – 32714

State:

Florida

Experience:

Required Education and Experience

1. CRM experience required.

2. Knowledge of Television and Radio, research, copywriting, serving of accounts, new business development, and collections for station accounts.

3. Proficient in Microsoft Word, Outlook, Excel, PowerPoint, Adobe Acrobat (PDF), graphic design software, and basic computer skills.

Preferred Education and Experience

1. Bilingual (Spanish/English) preferred.

Other Duties

Please note this job description is not designed to cover or contain a comprehensive listing of activities, duties or responsibilities that are required of the employee for this job. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

Entravision Communications Corporation participates in the E-Verify system operated by the US Department of Homeland Security and the Social Security Administration and will use E-Verify to confirm work eligibility for all new hire employees.

Entravision Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

We encourage women and minorities to apply.

Requirements:

Essential Functions

1. Presents the benefits of Spanish language advertising on one or more of our radio stations to local business owners and/or advertising agencies.

2. Uses interpersonal skills to selling commercial airtime, event sponsorships, and/or customized marketing campaigns designed to achieve the client’s objectives.

3. Focuses on developing new business while also maintaining and growing existing business relationships.

4. Additional job requirements include research, promotions, development, copywriting, servicing, as well as some collection efforts.

Competencies

1. Strong Written and Verbal Communication Skills.

2. A Self-Confident and Collaborative Team Player.

3. Excellent Organizational Skills and Ability to Multitask in a High Pressure, Fast Paced Environment.

4. Excellent Judgment and Common Sense.

5. A Self-Starter.

6. Cultural Sensitivity.

Supervisory Responsibility

Reports directly to SVP Integrated Marketing Solutions

Travel

Travel is required in and outside of the local market.

Position Type/Expected Hours of Work

This is a full-time position, Monday through Friday. Actual hours and schedule may vary.

Additional Information:

No phone calls or walk-ins, Thank you

Contact:

Apply online at

www.entravision.com

Apply Online URL:

https://entravision.com