As a member of the WMBB/Nexstar digital sales team located in Panama City, FL, the Integrated Digital Specialist (IDS) is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The IDS will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work, both independently and in conjunction with the Nexstar sales team, to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the digital marketing services area. The Integrated Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Nexstar’s Digital suite of digital marketing services/products (including targeted video, digital audience and reach extensions, SEO/SEM, and sponsorships) with the objective of advancing client objectives.

Job Responsibilities:

· Digital marketing services sales lead and subject matter expert in your market

· Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding personal and company revenue targets

· Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships

· Generate new digital marketing services business and grow business from existing clients

· Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing for clients

· Meaningful contributor in sales meetings on digital marketing topics (ex. best practice sharing, industry trends).

· Be an effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating synergy revenue

· Effective closer

· Consistently communicate with clients

· Effective in “four-legged” call situations