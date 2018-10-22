Ignite Director

ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

The Director works in all areas of television production and is responsible for technical directing fast paced, complex newscasts and other local programming as well as assisting in completion of pre-production for newscasts.

Key activities

Oversees the set up and operations of equipment including camera, audio, video and lighting.

Ensures smooth operation of technical equipment and services during broadcast.

Troubleshoots technical problems during production or broadcast.

Directs assigned newscasts using the IGNITE automation system, which include “switching” newscasts and other productions, completing the pre-production for all newscasts and checking all sources prior to air

Works closely with news department, directors, producers, and promotions to ensure that the desired on-air look is attained with a minimal amount of errors.

Oversee production crew during assigned shift

Perform other duties as assigned.

Education & Experience/Certifications

High school diploma or GED required. Bachelor’s degree in TV production or related preferred.

Minimum 1 year experience as a director/technical director.

Working knowledge of television station production equipment.

Skills & Abilities

Must be familiar with all aspects of television production including audio, switching, digital effects, camera operation and shot composition, lighting, and character generators.

Good working knowledge of computers.

Ability to handle multiple priorities under extreme time constraints with poise and skill.

Solid leadership skills.

Excellent knowledge of proper composition, grammar and spelling.

Must have excellent communication skills; ability to give directions in a clear, efficient manner.

Excellent organizational skills.

Ability to work in a fast paced environment.

Must be familiar with all aspects of television production……..lighting, graphic systems, and news automation.

Must be a team player.

Work environment

Constant viewing of multiple video and computer monitors.

Flexible work hours required, including holidays, weekends, evenings and possible overtime hours.

Must be able to lift up to 75 lbs.

