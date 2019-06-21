Human Resources Business Partner

ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

Partner with corporate and local leadership teams to align HR strategies and tactical solutions with achieving business objectives. This position will serve as the primary HR coach & consultant at a local level, with an emphasis on organizational effectiveness, employee engagement, talent acquisition, talent management, and training.

Key activities

Business Acumen: Understands how the location makes and spends money; understands the local and divisional landscape (opportunities and competition); maintains local HR scorecard.

Customer Consulting: Engage in consultative conversations with key leaders while having the ability to ask questions, deliver tough feedback, proactively identify and diagnose issues, provide creative solutions in support of the business objectives, demonstrate results, solicit and act upon feedback and maintain a trusted advisor status.

Strategy: Understands the location’s business strategy; ensures local HR activities support the location’s business strategy and the company’s HR strategy.

Workforce Planning and Analytics: Understands the divisional and regional workforce planning and human capital analytics strategy; partners with local leadership to execute the workforce planning and analytics strategy at the local level.

Change Management: Supports the direction of change at a local level, obtains the commitment of key stakeholders, develops change strategies and sustains change through communications and education.

Employee Engagement & Culture: Maintains current understanding of employee engagement at the division. Implements strategies to drive employee engagement, culture, and organizational capabilities throughout the location.

Employee & Labor Relations: Acts as the first level (or second level, if the location has an HR Generalist) employee contact for employee relations issues, after the employee has talked to his/her manager (when appropriate). If applicable, oversee labor relations at the location.

Compliance: Ensures employee records are maintained appropriately at the location; ensures compliance with local, state, and federal regulations, including FCC, EEO, FLSA, ERISA, ADA, FMLA, Workers Comp, and OSHA, as well as legal requirements as they relate to payroll, benefits, and administrative policy compliance.

Rewards: Executes local talent rewards and compensation processes. Provide input on reward and compensation needs and effectiveness to the centralized process owner(s).

Talent Acquisition: Partners with centralized recruiting resources to support the talent acquisition process; manages the hiring process for specific roles at the location. Understands and helps cultivate an external talent pipeline for the location.

Talent Management: Executes local talent management processes and oversees talent planning for the location. Understands and helps cultivate internal talent pipeline for the location through a variety of processes, including:

Performance Management: Executes the performance management process for the location.

Development Planning: Partners with employees and managers in development planning.

Talent Review: Facilitates talent reviews to identify high-potential talent.

Training: Ensures delivery of training to the location.

Leadership & Teambuilding: Executes leadership model locally; actively consults with local leaders to build high-performing teams. Models leadership through self-awareness; proactively seeks out and acts upon feedback.

Education & Experience

BS/BA in human resources or related discipline or equivalent experience.

5+ years of experience in related field with an emphasis on talent management and employee relations.

Prior supervisory experience preferred.

PHR, SPHR, SHRM-CP, or SHRM SCP certification preferred.

Union experience required

Skills & Abilities

Maintain strong knowledge of appropriate legislation pertaining to employment, compensation and benefits and other related human resources functions.

Proficient in using Microsoft Office Suite, especially Excel, Word, and PowerPoint.

Proficient in various HR technologies (HRMS, Applicant Tracking, Performance Management, etc.)

Excellent oral and written communication skills: ability to translate complex information and deliver presentations to various audiences.

Proven project management experience.

Excellent relationship building skills and ability to work both individually and as a member of a team.

Must be organized and have the ability to handle multiple tasks with minimal supervision and work effectively within a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment.

Must maintain confidentiality.

Strong problem solving and analytical skills with the ability to deal with detailed information.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit:

http://www.scripps.com/careers/find-a-job