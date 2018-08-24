Host – Studio Ten – PT

WALA, a Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking for a Part-Time Host for Studio Ten.WALA-TV is looking for an experienced Host to join our lifestyle and entertainment program. Ideal candidate will have entertainment hosting or reporting experience and will be comfortable in a live, non-scripted environment. Strong interviewing and story development skills needed. Develop and maintain a network of sources providing access to local, regional and national lifestyle and entertainment stories. Position may require long hours and work on holidays and weekends.

Work performed is for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital and social media. (or something very similar)