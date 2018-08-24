|Position/Title:
Host – Studio Ten – PT
|Details:
WALA, a Meredith Corporation TV Station is looking for a Part-Time Host for Studio Ten.WALA-TV is looking for an experienced Host to join our lifestyle and entertainment program. Ideal candidate will have entertainment hosting or reporting experience and will be comfortable in a live, non-scripted environment. Strong interviewing and story development skills needed. Develop and maintain a network of sources providing access to local, regional and national lifestyle and entertainment stories. Position may require long hours and work on holidays and weekends.
Work performed is for all media platforms and initiatives, including for example: on-air, web, digital and social media. (or something very similar)
|Vacancy Type:
Part Time
|Date Posted:
8/28/2018
|Closing Date:
10/31/2018
|City:
Mobile – 36606
|State:
Alabama
|URL:
http://www.fox10tv.com
|Experience:
Prefer three years television hosting or reporting experience
|Requirements:
Essential Job Functions
Weight %
Accountabilities, Actions and Expected Measurable Results
50%
Prepare, assemble and present entertainment stories and packages.
25%
Collaborate with producers and managers to conceptualize, produce and present entertainment content.
15%
Prepare and produce content for online presentation. Engage viewers through station’s social media outlets.
10%
Represent station and recruit viewers through on-air work, social media and community involvement.
100%
III. Minimum Qualifications and Job Requirements | All must be met to be considered.
Education:
Prefer candidates with a bachelor’s degree journalism or related field, or equivalent work experience.
Experience:
Prefer three years television hosting or reporting experience.
Specific Knowledge, Skills and Abilities:
Solid vocal delivery, camera presence, clear enunciation and story development skills.
% Travel Required (Approximate): >10%
|Additional Information:
EOE/Minorities/Females/Veterans/Disabled
|Contact:
