Graphic Designer

Details: Hearst Television (HTV) seeks a graphic artist with

exceptional design, organizational and communication skills to join HTV Design,

our centralized corporate graphics department. Working in a team environment,

with other design staff, the assignment editor and station producers, the

position is responsible for the production of daily news graphics and select

custom graphics projects for 26 of Hearst Television’s markets. Job Responsibilities: Working from

existing HTV graphics templates, complete daily news graphics requests

from 26 Hearst Television stations

existing HTV graphics templates, complete daily news graphics requests from 26 Hearst Television stations Develop custom

2D and 3D animations for news and promotion for HTV stations as assigned

2D and 3D animations for news and promotion for HTV stations as assigned Demonstrate

strict adherence to HTV Graphics Style Guide

strict adherence to HTV Graphics Style Guide Work in a

collaborative, hands on, and results driven environment

collaborative, hands on, and results driven environment Build

professional relationships with news and marketing staffs across all HTV

stations

professional relationships with news and marketing staffs across all HTV stations Must be willing

to work nights, weekends and holidays as scheduled