Graphic Designer

|Details:
Hearst Television (HTV) seeks a graphic artist with
exceptional design, organizational and communication skills to join HTV Design,
our centralized corporate graphics department. Working in a team environment,
with other design staff, the assignment editor and station producers, the
position is responsible for the production of daily news graphics and select
custom graphics projects for 26 of Hearst Television’s markets.
Job Responsibilities:
- Working from
existing HTV graphics templates, complete daily news graphics requests
from 26 Hearst Television stations
- Develop custom
2D and 3D animations for news and promotion for HTV stations as assigned
- Demonstrate
strict adherence to HTV Graphics Style Guide
- Work in a
collaborative, hands on, and results driven environment
- Build
professional relationships with news and marketing staffs across all HTV
stations
- Must be willing
to work nights, weekends and holidays as scheduled