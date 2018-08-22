Graphic Designer / Animator Producer

Details: Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team! WPEC / CBS12 News in West Palm Beach, FL is looking for a Graphic Designer / Animation Producer! In this role, you get the best of local broadcast and digital advertising! Day-to-day you will work closely with news, marketing and sales departments to determine the best content and flow of creative materials, across all platforms. The ideal candidate will have a passion to produce only the most dynamic graphics, possess a solid news judgment and much more. Projects may include, but not limited to; digital marketing elements, social campaigns, creating promos, news graphics and lifestyle show graphics. You will also help maintain brand identities for WPEC, WTVX, WTCN and WWHB stations. Can you be described as a human Swiss Army Knife, with the ability to do lots of different things really well? If so, then we want to hear from you. Finally, you must provide demo links and a cover letter when applying online explaining why you are the perfect choice for this role.