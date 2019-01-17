Graphic Designer / Animator Producer

Category:

WPEC / CBS12 News in West Palm Beach, FL is looking for a Graphic Designer / Animation Producer! "If you're not afraid to roll up your sleeves or take creative risks – read on. Have you launched a startup company successfully? Worked in an Advertising Agency? In this role, you will use all those skill-sets. As the Graphics Designer you get the best of local broadcast and digital advertising! Day-to-day you will work closely with news, marketing and sales departments to determine the best content and flow of creative or commercial materials, across all platforms. The ideal candidate will have a passion to produce only the most dynamic graphics, possess a solid news judgment and is digitally savvy. Projects may include, but not limited to; digital marketing elements, social campaigns, creating promos, news graphics and lifestyle show graphics. You will also help maintain brand identities for WPEC, WTVX, WTCN and WWHB stations. Can you be described as a human Swiss Army Knife, with the ability to do lots of different things really well? If so, then we want to hear from you.

Responsibilities include but are not limited to: Create graphics and content products for all on-air, digital and social media platforms across the West Palm Beach media campus (static graphics, GIFs, social content, social graphics, newscast graphics, etc.)

Create print material including, but not limited to, posters, banners, signage, billboards, vehicle wraps and other graphics as necessary

Enthusiastically collaborates with team members to design materials

Participate in all promotional and off-site station events

Works weekends and evenings when needed

Other responsibilities and projects as assigned Requirements:

Requirements and Qualifications include: Possess excellent interpersonal skills to effectively interact with others

Passionate to teach others and help them learn

Adobe Suite experience is a must, including but not limited to; Premiere, Photoshop, After Effects and Illustrator. Knowledge of Cinema 4D or other 3D software is a plus

Proficient in DSLR photography

Solid experience in graphics and digital video design, OTT content space and local broadcast content distribution

Excellent knowledge of the social web, video platforms and social tools

Must be willing to jump in and help when other departments are in need

Maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record Contact:

