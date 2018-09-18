Graphic Designer

Hearst Television (HTV) seeks an experienced print and motion designer with exceptional design, organizational and communication skills to join HTV Design, our centralized corporate graphics department. This position will create custom print and motion graphic projects for select Hearst Television stations. Individual must be a motivated and be able to work on multiple projects simultaneously.

Job Responsibilities:

• Working with HTV Design and local create staffs across select Hearst Television markets, create, execute and support sharable brand identity initiatives including station print collateral (stationary, business cards, etc.,) large format graphic design (environmental), vehicle wraps, set duratrans, sales PowerPoint templates and one sheets, digital collateral (web, app and social content), commercial client logos and graphics, custom promotion elements, and other projects as assigned

• Work in a collaborative, hands on, and results-driven environment

• Build professional relationships with creative departments at select Hearst Television stations

Experience Requirements:

• Proficient in Adobe Illustrator, PhotoShop and After Effects to deliver polished, print ready and motion graphics to stations

• Demonstrated experience with large format graphic design

• Demonstrated experience working with various print vendors to achieve desired results

• Understanding print concepts (bleed, resolution, color)

• Adobe Premiere and Cinema 4D a plus

Qualifications Requirements:

• Extraordinary visualization, conceptualization, and graphic design skills with strong background in typography, color theory, photography, and design layout

• Portfolio or reel should demonstrate knowledge of current industry trends and techniques

• Strong communication and organizational skills, to include presentation skills, both in person and remotely via Skype

Education:

• Bachelor’s Degree recommended, however, professional or military experience and a strong portfolio strongly considered