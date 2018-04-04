Graphic Designer

Details: Hearst Television (HTV) seeks a graphic artist with

exceptional design, organizational and communication skills to join HTV Design,

our centralized corporate graphics department. Working in a team environment,

with other design staff, the assignment editor and station producers, the

position is responsible for the production of daily news graphics and select

custom graphics projects for 26 of Hearst Television’s markets. Job Responsibilities: Working

from existing HTV graphics templates, complete daily news graphics requests

from existing HTV graphics templates, complete daily news graphics requests from 26 Hearst Television stations Develop

custom 2D and 3D animations for news and promotion for HTV stations as assigned

strict adherence to HTV Graphics Style Guide

in a collaborative, hands on, and results driven environment

professional relationships with news and marketing staffs across all HTV

be willing to work nights, weekends and holidays as scheduled Experience

in Adobe Creative Suite programs to deliver polished still and motion design,

with an emphasis on Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects

4D and Vizrt a plus

to produce high quality results within the parameters of technological

infrastructure and Hearst Graphics Style Guide Qualifications

visualization, conceptualization, and graphic design skills with strong

background in typography, color theory, photography, design layout, and 2D and

3D animation

work should demonstrate knowledge of current industry trends and techniques

with Adobe CC 2017

4D, Vizrt experience a plus

of video editing and working on a timeline a plus

communication and organizational skills

to deliver exceptional, innovative artwork on time while maintaining a high

level of customer service Education: Bachelor

of Arts degree recommended, however, professional or military experience

and a strong portfolio strongly considered