Graphic Designer

|Details:
Hearst Television (HTV) seeks a graphic artist with
exceptional design, organizational and communication skills to join HTV Design,
our centralized corporate graphics department. Working in a team environment,
with other design staff, the assignment editor and station producers, the
position is responsible for the production of daily news graphics and select
custom graphics projects for 26 of Hearst Television’s markets.
Job Responsibilities:
- Working
from existing HTV graphics templates, complete daily news graphics requests
from 26 Hearst Television stations
- Develop
custom 2D and 3D animations for news and promotion for HTV stations as assigned
- Demonstrate
strict adherence to HTV Graphics Style Guide
- Work
in a collaborative, hands on, and results driven environment
- Build
professional relationships with news and marketing staffs across all HTV
stations
- Must
be willing to work nights, weekends and holidays as scheduled
Experience
Requirements:
- Proficient
in Adobe Creative Suite programs to deliver polished still and motion design,
with an emphasis on Photoshop, Illustrator and After Effects
- Cinema
4D and Vizrt a plus
- Ability
to produce high quality results within the parameters of technological
infrastructure and Hearst Graphics Style Guide
Qualifications
Requirements:
- Extraordinary
visualization, conceptualization, and graphic design skills with strong
background in typography, color theory, photography, design layout, and 2D and
3D animation
- Portfolio
work should demonstrate knowledge of current industry trends and techniques
- Proficiency
with Adobe CC 2017
- Cinema
4D, Vizrt experience a plus
- Knowledge
of video editing and working on a timeline a plus
- Strong
communication and organizational skills
- Able
to deliver exceptional, innovative artwork on time while maintaining a high
level of customer service
Education:
- Bachelor
of Arts degree recommended, however, professional or military experience
and a strong portfolio strongly considered