Graphic Artist

ABC Action News stands with the hardworking people of Tampa Bay, helping them be more self-reliant. WFTS helps its viewers understand the causes, obstacles and solutions to their biggest problems. ABC Action News features include I-Team special reports, Taking Action Against Domestic Violence, Dirty Dining and Florida’s most accurate weather forecasts.

The Graphics Hub Artist is responsible for customizing, designing and implementing templates based graphics across News, Sports and Original Programming at all our Scripps stations.

Key Activities

Collaborate on the development of new lower thirds, full screen templates and tickers to meet the evolving needs of the station group, with the goal of regularly improving flexibility, ease of use, and impact.

Assist in troubleshooting issues related to digital medal industry production systems for both the Hub and the station group.

Work in partnership with the Senior Developer, Graphics Hub on a daily basis.

Construct lower thirds, full screen and ticker templates as assigned

Explore and develop solutions for improved workflow through software optimization with the goal of minimizing redundancy and eliminating inefficiencies.

Play a lead role in the organization of all Hub assets with the goal of improving storage, search and recall processes.

Conceptualize, design and create graphics and animations for news, sales, sports and mobile cast.

Participate in presentation of creative concepts and production techniques.

Suggest solutions based on technical requirements/ limitations within a limited time frame.

Education & Experience/Certifications

Bachelor or Associates degree in related field, and/or equivalent experience.

3-5 years of industry experience working with the VIZRT technology; knowledge of data integration within VIZRT

Previous graphics and art production work with background a broadcast environment desired.

Skills & Abilities

Knowledge of media production, communication, and dissemination techniques and methods via visual media.

Ability to construct lower thirds, full screen and ticker templates as assigned.

Understanding of transition logic.

Must have strong design skills and able to generate a project from concept to completion or work in concert with others.

Excellent interpersonal skills are required as well as the ability to successfully work in a team environment.

Detail-oriented with the ability to multi-task and prioritize under tight deadlines.

Active listening, visualization skills, and creativity.

Ability to self-manage assigned projects and tasks, and communicate risks in a timely manner.

Must submit a link to demo reel in order to be considered for the role.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule, including holidays, evenings and weekends.

The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of television, radio and digital media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs an expanding collection of local and national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Midroll Media; and fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

To create a profile & apply, please visit: https://recruiting.adp.com/srccar/public/RTI.home?c=1060841&d=External