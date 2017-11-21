The General Sales Manager oversees all aspects of the Sales Department, including staff management, advertising inventory throughout all channels, revenue goal setting and achievement, and budgeting. The General Sales Manager also has direct responsibility for national sales efforts.

Experience: Essential Duties & Responsibilities: • Provides leadership for the broadcast/web sales teams. • Makes decisions regarding hiring, evaluation, promotion and termination of employees. • Develops and executes sales strategies which result in exceeding revenue targets in local, national, eMedia and new product revenue. • Drives new business development. • Manages inventory and revenue forecasting. • Manages recruitment and development of talented sales professionals. • Prepares budgets and approves budget expenditures. • Resolves customer complaints regarding sales and service. • Plans and directs staffing, training, and performance evaluations to develop and control sales and service programs. • Determines inventory, pricing and discount rates. • Creates and reviews operational records and reports to project sales and determine profitability. • Directs the Accounts Receivable efforts of the Sales Department. • Performs other duties as assigned. • Responsibilities for WKRG-CBS and WFNA-CW as well as two diginets EKRG-ME TV and EFNA-Bounce