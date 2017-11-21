Details:

Under the supervision of the Group Leader, the General Manager is responsible for setting the overall vision and direction of the station. In addition, the General Manager is charged with leading by example to assertively foster a spirit of collegiality, cooperation, and collaboration . This includes setting short and long term goals, strategic planning, and expanding the revenue

streams of the station. In addition, the General Manager is responsible for protecting the station’s FCC license and promoting a positive image of the station to the community. Further, the General Manager is responsible for the

hiring and training of new Department Heads and ensuring the smooth operation of

the station.