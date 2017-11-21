Integrated Digital Specialist
|Position/Title:
General Manager
|Details:
Under the supervision of the Group Leader, the General Manager is responsible for setting the overall vision and direction of the station. In addition, the General Manager is charged with leading by example to assertively foster a spirit of collegiality, cooperation, and collaboration . This includes setting short and long term goals, strategic planning, and expanding the revenue
streams of the station. In addition, the General Manager is responsible for protecting the station’s FCC license and promoting a positive image of the station to the community. Further, the General Manager is responsible for the
hiring and training of new Department Heads and ensuring the smooth operation of
the station.
|Vacancy Type:
Full Time
|City:
Mobile – 36606
|State:
Alabama
|Experience:
Four year college degree with 10 years previous experience in television
management, sales, or operation preferred. Must possess and maintain a valid
driver’s license with an acceptable driving record.
|Requirements:
Progressive experience in television station management · Hands on experience
in News, Sales, and Operations · Knowledge of FCC regulations · Ability to
comprehend Nielsen ratings · Ability to comprehend news research · Ability to
use a computer · Ability to use the Microsoft Office programs · Ability to work
with minimal supervision · Demonstrated leadership ability · Ability to
communicate verbally in English · Ability to communicate in writing in
English.
|Additional Information:
Periodic travel to division/corporate offices, bi-annual GM conferences, to Alabama Broadcast Group sister-stations, other MG properties in the region, and to call on agencies and clients.
|Contact:
Apply online at: https://nexstar.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/viewAll