WPGX Fox 28 General Manager/General Sales Manager Job Description

Raycom Media has an exciting opportunity for a General Manager/General Sales Manager at its FOX station WPGX in beautiful Panama City, FL. The successful candidate should have a proven sales management background with a broad understanding of both national and local sales. The GM/GSM must be the “face” of Raycom within the community while building positive relationships with viewers, advertisers, clients, etc.

Responsibilities will include but are not limited to:

Full accountability for all aspects of the station; including sales, marketing, content and overall operation,

Drives revenue and market share growth across multiple Raycom platforms

Provide accurate forecasting to develop and manage the annual budgets

Builds a great station culture

A minimum of 5 years’ experience successfully performing in a senior broadcast media management position (previous General Sales Manager or General Manager experience preferred) with a proven track record of achieving financial/strategic objectives.

Are you up for the challenge? If so, Raycom is proud to offer competitive compensation and benefits programs. Interested candidates who meet the minimum qualifications, please apply online at raycommedia.com/careers.

No phone calls please. EOE-M/F/D/V