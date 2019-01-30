GENERAL MANAGER – Tallahassee’s Sports Animal, WTSM

Do you love sports, or better yet have you sold Sports Radio successfully? Do you want freedom from the negatives of corporate radio?

We are looking for the right person to run our sports station in Tallahassee. We have the most iconic brand in sports radio today, ESPN, along with the premier local sports personality in town, The Jeff Cameron Show.

You’ll have it all, it’ll be up to you to make it rain! We are located in an SEC crazy town with great weather nearly all the time! As GM, you will also run sales and we are looking for someone who can lead from the front, carry a strong key account list and be the top biller along with managing the rest of the staff, i.e. this is not a desk job! Our only corporate dictate is to meet or exceed the budget, how that happens is your call, i.e. no corporate dictates!

Interested? We’d like to hear from you ASAP.

Send us your resume along with a cover letter telling us what you bring to the table and why you are the perfect person for the gig! Reply to: GreatRadioJob@hotmail.com and rest assured all responses will be handled in the strictest confidence. Equal Opportunity Employer