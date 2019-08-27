Primary Purpose

A fantastic opportunity is available in the Sunshine State. ABC Action News is looking for a full-time reporter to work with both the news team and on occasion, the weather team. This position will prepare engaging news and weather content for all platforms we support, including television, web and mobile, social, radio, OTT and more. When our weather team is fully staffed and fully present, this position will primarily focus on news reporting. This position is an occasional on-camera fill-in for full-time meteorologists. We are looking for someone who wants to develop their career in either or both of these disciplines.

This reporter is responsible for researching, writing, presenting visual content and editing journalism stories for multiple platforms as well as analyzing meteorological data gathered by satellites and radar to prepare reports and forecasts.

Key Activities

• Gathers and verifies factual information regarding stories through interview, observation, and research.

• Organize material, determines perspective or emphasis, and writes story according to prescribed editorial style and formatting standards

• Edit, or assist in editing, videos for all multimedia platforms

• Appear on television program when conducting taped interview or narration

• Give live reports from site of event or mobile broadcast unit

• Work cooperatively with photographer assigned to story

• Assist news producer in preparing newscast

• Assist online staff in preparing for multi media stories.

• Report on a variety of subjects and write stories for broadcasts and sweeps pieces

• Participate in certain aspects of newscast anchoring including some copy delivery and interviewing

• Interpret and analyze weather data to create accurate local forecasts

• Report weather information “live” in scheduled newscasts, during unscheduled cut-ins, on-line, on radio, and on social media as needed

• Develop graphics and presentation of weather information

• Lead or participate in extended or wall-to-wall coverage of severe or interruptive weather

• Shoot video and still photos to illustrate stories and for posting to online and social platforms

• Receive assignment or evaluates news leads and news tips to develop story ideas

Skills

Education & Experience/Certifications

• Bachelors degree in broadcast journalism, meteorology, or related degree or equivalent years of experience. If no degree in meteorology, then experience in television meteorology and relevant training is strongly preferred.

• Minimum of four years of professional experience.

Skills & Abilities

• Videography and non-linear editing experience preferred.

• Strong broadcast and AP style writing skills.

• Computer literate, including newsroom computer systems

• Proficient at posting content to various platforms

• Thorough knowledge of weather data interpretation and forecasting

• Ability to deliver weather information in a concise and understandable way

• Ability to create computer generated graphics

• Strong organizational, time management and problem solving skills

• Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced deadline-driven environment

Work Environment

• In Studio

• In field for remote broadcasts, reporting

Additional Requirements

• Must be able to lift 40 lbs.

• Valid driver’s license and good driving record required. In addition, proof of insurance and liability coverage may be required.

About Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP) serves audiences and businesses through a growing portfolio of local and national media brands. With 33 television stations, Scripps is one of the nation’s largest independent TV station owners. Scripps runs a collection of national journalism and content businesses, including Newsy, the next-generation national news network; podcast industry leader Stitcher; the fast-growing national broadcast networks Bounce, Grit, Escape and Laff; and Triton, the global leader in digital audio technology and measurement services. Scripps produces original programming including “Pickler & Ben,” runs an award-winning investigative reporting newsroom in Washington, D.C., and is the longtime steward of the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Founded in 1878, Scripps has held for decades to the motto, “Give light and the people will find their own way.”

As an equal employment opportunity employer, The E.W. Scripps Company and its affiliates do not discriminate in its employment decisions on the basis on race, sex, sexual orientation, gender, color, religion, age, genetic information, medical condition, disability, marital status, citizenship or national origin, and military membership or veteran status, or on any other basis which would be in violation of any applicable federal, state or local law. Furthermore, the company will make reasonable accommodations for qualified individuals with known disabilities unless doing so would result in an undue hardship for the company.

