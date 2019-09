WONN/WPCV/WLKF/WWRZ RADIO seeks an account executive. Sales experience required. Email resume to lgifford@hallradio.net.

This position will be filled shortly. Therefore, any applicants should apply as soon as possible.

Because Hall Communications, Inc., the licensee of stations WONN/WPCV/WLKF/WWRZ is an equal opportunity employer, we encourage members of minority groups and women to apply for this position.