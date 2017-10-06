loading...

February 13, 2018

The following represent brief/broad descriptions. It is not intended, nor should it be construed, to represent a comprehensive and, /or exhaustive description of all duties/responsibilities and requisite skills associated with the position.

FOX TELEVISION STATION SALES/SALES TRAINING PROGRAM / New York – To apply for the FTS Sales Training Program or to review a list of other job opportunities available across the U.S. at Fox Stations Sales, click here .

Fox Television Stations Sales is seeking applicants for its Sales Training Program. The goal of the Training Program is to provide an internal pool of talent for future Account Executive positions within Fox Television Stations and Fox Stations Sales. Individuals must commit to a three-year program and must be geographically mobile. Assignments during and after completion of the program may be in any of the Fox Stations Sales offices or Stations located throughout the continental United States.

Responsibilities Include:

Assumes responsibilities for the retention and application of knowledge imparted through the training sessions and supplemental development modules.

To gain the knowledge and training required for the position of an Account Executive within the Fox organization.

Assumes responsibility for the accuracy and consistency of work assigned and for its completion within the time schedules determined by the Program Trainer.

Assumes responsibility for the understanding and retention of knowledge of all Company policies and procedures pertinent to this position and as an Employee of the Company.

Essential Qualifications:

Ability to communicate effectively both orally and in writing.

Formal educational background.

Aggressive self-starter with excellent communication, computer and organizational skills.

Must be geographically mobile within the continental United States.

Must be able to commit to a three-year program and sign a Personal Services Agreement for up to three years.

