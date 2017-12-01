loading...

Job Title: Floor Manager (Part Time)

Job Opening Date: November 29, 2017

Job # 18-02

Job Summary

The Floor Manager takes charge of the production floor in the studio. It acts as the connection between the director and the individuals on the floor such as the anchors, guests and the audience. The Floor Manager is an extension of the control room, and an extra hand in all production needs. It makes sure that all technical equipment, props and sets are in good condition before production begins.

Duties and Responsibilities

Ensure studio is ready in all aspects for the broadcast.

Place microphones, IFB, and other related communication equipment on talent and ensure that they are working properly.

Takes part in the preparation and planning of productions while also taking care of the talent and guests involved in the production.

Informs the producer and the director about all the action off-camera.

Provides cues as well as time counts to the talent, guests and presenters.

Manages cables, sets, props and traffic on the studio floor.

Required Skills and Experience

2-3 yrs experience with live studio broadcast

Knowledge of set monitors and other essential studio hardware

Experience with microphones, base stations IFB’s, and intercom devices

Excellent organizational and communication skills

Ability to multitask and prioritize

Works effectively with others in a team environment

Comfortable with all aspects of the production

Perform well in a high paced environment and in breaking news situations

Must be able to work holidays, weekends, hurricanes and off-peak shifts as required

Bilingual (English and Spanish) preferred

SEND RESUME TO: https://univision.csod.com/ats/careersite/jobdetails.aspx?site=2&c=univision&id=2108

About Univision Communications Inc.

Univision Communications Inc. (UCI) has evolved into a top-tier multimedia company with 17 broadcast, cable and digital networks; 59 TV stations; 67 radio stations; online and mobile apps; products and content creation facilities. UCI focuses on delivering a branded experience everywhere its audience is, reaching 49 million unduplicated media consumers monthly across TV, Radio and Digital. As a mission-driven Company, UCI is committed to informing, entertaining and empowering Hispanic America.

UNIVISION (WLTV-23, WAMI-69, WAMR-107.5FM, WRTO-98.3FM, WQBA-1140AM,

WAQI-710 AM) IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER

