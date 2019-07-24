Position Summary

Univision is seeking a PT Floor Manager to take charge of the production floor in the studio. The successful candidate will act as the connection between the director and the individuals on the floor such as the anchors, guests and the audience. The Floor Manager is an extension of the control room, and an extra hand in all production needs. It makes sure that all technical equipment, props and sets are in good condition before production begins.

Job Responsibilities

Ensure studio is ready in all aspects for the broadcast.

Place microphones, IFB, and other related communication equipment on talent and ensure that they are working properly.

Takes part in the preparation and planning of productions while also taking care of the talent and guests involved in the production.

Informs the producer and the director about all the action off-camera.

Provides cues as well as time counts to the talent, guests and presenters.

Manages cables, sets, props and traffic on the studio floor.

Perform other tasks as assigned by manager.

Required Skills & Experience

2-3 years of experience with live studio broadcast.

Knowledge of set monitors and other essential studio hardware.

Excellent organizational and communication skills.

Ability to multitask and prioritize.

Works effectively with others in a team environment.

Comfortable with all aspects of the production.

Perform well in a high paced environment and in breaking news situations.

Must be able to work holidays, weekends, hurricanes and off-peak shifts as required.

Desired Skills & Experience

Experience with microphones, base stations IFB’s, and intercom devices.

Bilingual (English/Spanish) preferred.

Eligibility Requirements

Must be willing to work from office in Miami, FL

Employment/education will be verified

Must have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States

Please apply on our Univision Careers Webpage:

https://univision.wd1.myworkdayjobs.com/External/job/Miami-FL/Floor-Manager–PT-_R004775

