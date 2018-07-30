WOFL TV Fox35 / WRBW TV My65, Orlando

WOGX TV Fox51, Gainesville /

July 26, 2018

FINANCE

FINANCIAL ANALYST (Regular Full Time/Orlando This driven person will handle the core accounting responsibilities for WOFL/WRBW/WOGX television stations. As an active participant in this team. You know your accounting principles and full accounting cycle from beginning to end. You will prepare and analyze financial data, prepare monthly financial reports and ad hoc reporting as assigned. Collaborating with your team is key and having a roll up your sleeves to pitch in when and where needed attitude is vital to this role. This is a fast-paced opportunity where attention to detail and tapping into your problem solving skills is essential. Computer literate, expert level skills with MS Excel along with working knowledge of MS Word. Excellent communication skills, attention to detail, ability to handle multiple tasks in a deadline driven environment is essential. Bachelor degree in Business is required. A minimum of 2 years general accounting experience and broadcast experience preferred. Knowledge of financial systems is required. JDEdwards/Peoplesoft and Wide Orbit broadcast traffic systems experience preferred. Background check required.

Jean Fromm | HR Director

O 407.741.5169 | jean.fromm@foxtv.com