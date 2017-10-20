Details: Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title. iHeartMedia Stations Job Summary: Reports directly to the Finance Director, the Finance Manager will help lead the finance department within one or multiple markets. The position will support the Market President for the Tampa FL market, sales, programming and operations with financial reporting, general business decisions, research, inquiries, proactive analysis and projects. In addition, this role will implement and maintain adherence to policy and procedure over market accounting and implement best practices. Position is responsible for the accuracy and timeliness of all market reporting, including budgets and forecasts. •Develop annual budgets utilizing financial industry tools and metrics •Provide variance analysis to forecast, budget and prior year as part of the month-end review process, board preparation •Reconcile headcount •Develop and responsible for forecasts and forecast variance analysis •Work with sales, operations and general management to identify and track cost savings initiatives •Review financial statements with general management •Assist corporate, general management, finance, sales and operations with special projects, audits, reporting, inquiries, policy deployment or other business projects and initiatives •Participate in finance or other business meetings to stay apprised of business issues and company strategy; participate in other weekly staff or department meetings •Engage in proactive analysis to drive revenue growth and profit generation via scenario analyses, rate reviews, occupancy studies etc. •Oversee payroll function, ensure bonuses are correctly calculated and entered and review all reports •Perform various month-end close activities, assisting with requests to facilitate a timely close process •Review and approve vendor invoices •Review sales commission calculations •Assist sales with client relation issues as needed •Review aging receivable reports and accounts as appropriate •Review and approve expense reports Location Tampa, FL: 4002 W Gandy Blvd, 33611 Position Type Regular The Company is an equal opportunity employer and will not tolerate discrimination in employment on the basis of race, color, age, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or expression, religion, disability, ethnicity, national origin, marital status, protected veteran status, genetic information, or any other legally protected classification or status. Our organization participates in E-Verify. Click here to learn about E-Verify. Current employees and contingent workers click here to apply and search by the Job Posting Title.