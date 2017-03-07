Finance- CREDIT MANAGER (Full Time Regular)

Sales- ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE (Full Time Regular)
Job Requirements:
- FOX O&O WTVT Fox13 in Tampa, FL is currently seeking an experienced Credit Manager.
- The qualified candidate will manage the accounts receivable functions within the organization’s established policies by performing the following duties.
- Responsible for daily data entry and posting of cash receipts.
- Process and verify applications for credit.
- Evaluate credit worthiness of customers.
- Communicate and interact with the Sales Department regarding billing, credit, and collection issues.
- Pursue the timely collection of receivables, which include: phone calls, demand letters, invoice disputes, customer relations, and management of outside collection agency.
- Respond to and resolve all credit and collection inquires and disputes. Maintain all accounts receivable files, including collection files.
- Coordinate and manage monthly credit meetings. Establish annual DSO goals, monitoring monthly to assess variances from budget.
- Prepare monthly A/R Analysis and Credit Memo Analysis reports.
- Coordinate all accounts payable information and activities with the A/P Specialist in New York, including the transmittal of any A/P documents received at the station to NY.
- Comply with all 21st Century computer requirements – myfoxpay, Navigator training, password protection, computer usage, etc.
- Demonstrate responsibility for any and all equipment issued by FOX.
- Comply with all 21st Century and Station policies – Anti-Bribery & Anti-Corruption, Insider Training, etc.
Job Qualifications:
- Minimum 4 years’ credit experience preferably in the broadcast industry. Bachelor’s degree preferred with an emphasis in accounting/finance.
Apply here: https://foxtv.taleo.net/careersection/tampa/jobsearch.ftl?lang=en&radiusType=K&location=12300100185&searchExpanded=true&radius=1