|Position/Title:
Fall Internship
|Details:
WSFL is looking for a fall intern.
|Vacancy Type:
Part Time
|Date Posted:
8/2/2018
|Closing Date:
9/1/2018
|City:
Fort Lauderdale – 33394
|State:
Florida
|Experience:
Undergraduate (junior/senior standing) or graduate students attending an accredited college or university majoring in Broadcasting/Communications/Journalism or related field of study.
DURATION/HOURS: Must be able to work a minimum of 16 hours per week during a 13-18 week period.
Must be willing to submit to a background check and have unrestricted authorization to work in the United States.
Equal Opportunity Employer
|Requirements:
Intern will work closely with the local production / news team to find and promote local events. They will suggest content ideas and help shoot, edit and post content gathered at events. They will also help research and seek out guests for our talk show and man-on the street interviews.
|Contact:
For consideration please apply to www.tribunemediacareers.com