Facilities Coordinator

Account Executive
Job Responsibilities:
- Primary point of contact for all facilities maintenance.
- Perform miscellaneous preventative maintenance, repairs, and cleaning duties, grounds upkeep, manage cleaning crew, inspect and test fire protection systems, solicit bids, and arrange/oversee contractors.
- On-call status required for all building related issues.
Job Qualifications:
- HS diploma or equivalent required, college or tech degree preferred.
- 2 years prior facilities maintenance experience required.
- Must be able to lift and carry at least 75 lbs.
- Must have valid FL driver’s license, be able to drive an auto & operate light equipment such as forklift.
- Experience in light HVAC, plumbing, electrical, carpentry, roof repair, modular furniture configuration and repair, and minor locksmith abilities preferred.
- Weekends, holidays, and varied hours required.
