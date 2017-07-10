EXECUTIVE PRODUCER (Regular Full Time)

Details:

Management of the editorial content and staff for assigned newscasts, along with the web site and social media platforms.

Must demonstrate solid news judgment and creative writing and producing skills.

Must be a leader with the ability to supervise and work with anchors, reporters, editors, producers and production crew to produce winning newscasts with clean on-air look.

Decisive, authoritative leader with strong communication skills and the ability to build a strong team environment.

Must be able to integrate social media with broadcast television.

Requirements:

At least three years’ experience working in a TV newsroom as a major market producer or smaller market news manager.

Must be flexible and able to handle pressure and meet deadlines.

Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs

Related posts