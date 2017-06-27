Executive Producer

Associate Producer
Job Responsibilities:
- Management of the editorial content and staff for assigned newscasts, along with the web site and social media platforms.
- Must demonstrate solid news judgment and creative writing and producing skills.
- Must be a leader with the ability to supervise and work with anchors, reporters, editors, producers and production crew to produce winning newscasts with clean on-air look.
- Decisive, authoritative leader with strong communication skills and the ability to build a strong team environment.
- Must be able to integrate social media with broadcast television.
Job Qualifications:
- At least three years’ experience working in a TV newsroom as a major market producer or smaller market news manager.
- Must be flexible and able to handle pressure and meet deadlines.
Apply Here: http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs