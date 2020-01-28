Category:

WPBF 25 News is looking for a Nightside Executive Producer who can oversee fast-paced newscasts in an even faster–paced news market. We need a driven, organized leader who can articulate a vision for our 11pm newscast and lead a team towards the vision. The right candidate will be a leader who can develop multi-platform content that succeeds on air, on mobile, and on social media. Responsibilities include the ability to manage, coach, and motivate a team who are committed to excellence. The Executive Producer is responsible for the overall content of the 11pm newscast, manages all aspects of breaking news, and social engagement. The right candidate must be a pro when it comes to effective communication and decision making under daily deadline pressure. You must have proven ability in making decisions based on strong ethics, a solid producing background, and a desire to win. You must be able to research, pitch, and gather enterprise news stories, as well. The Executive Producer will work on recruiting producers and work closely with the News Director to implement winning strategies for other newscasts, as well. The ideal candidate can handle Breaking News when it comes and, when it doesn’t, can still oversee a compelling product that delivers interesting and relevant content to our viewers. Overseeing the product is only one facet of the job. You must also be a coach and a leader with the communications skills to make those you supervise better. Job Responsibilities: Oversight of the preparation of a rundown and scripts for the newscasts

Oversight of the use of all our graphics resources to enhance our presentation

Coaching producers, reporters, and photojournalists

Responding to breaking news

Oversight of digital response to breaking news and social media engagement

Writing compelling news stories in active voice

Meeting deadlines

News gathering

Boothing newscasts when needed

Posting stories and video on website and on mobile

Leading editorial meetings and pitching enterprise stories in editorial meetings

Must perform administrative duties including scheduling, performance reviews, training and providing critical feedback.

Communicating effectively with news staff, promotions, and production/engineering Experience Requirements: Minimum of three years producing experience.

Should have demonstrated experience in writing and be able to think visually. Qualifications Requirements: Have a strong sense of audience desires

Possess outstanding communication skills.

Ability to multi-task and coordinate several crews and responsibilities simultaneously.

An ability to summarize information into easy-to-understand components

Creative presentation style, and ability to showcase all resources and elements

Unwavering journalistic integrity and ethical standards

Use of Adobe Premier editing system is a plus Education: College degree in broadcast journalism, broadcast news or related field.

