Executive Producer

ABOUT WWSB

WWSB is the ABC station serving Sarasota & Manatee Counties on the Suncoast of Southwest Florida.



JOB SUMMARY

The Executive Producer is the brand manager of the broadcasts, making sure the stories we are telling fall in line with the strategic plans of the station. This person will also work with other managers on the team to expand the brand to all digital platforms and provide content in real time in every way technologically possible. Special projects, election and sweeps planning, hiring, and assisting News Director with training sessions is also part of this opportunity.



GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES

– Oversee staff of news producers

– Recruit (long and short term planning) producers and MMJs

– Create systems to keep content distribution in accordance with the strategic newsroom plan

– Review news scripts for accuracy, legal issues and proper grammar/spelling

– Work with producers and MMJs to enhance storytelling techniques

– Fill-in producing as needed

– Work with other managers to evolve our SOPs, strategic plan, and newsroom goals, while also holding staff accountable to these items

– Attend station-sponsored events



Requirements

– Must have 3 years experience line producing

– Previous management experience a plus

– Knowledge of ENPS, Edius, VizRT, and Overdrive are a plus

Additional Info

