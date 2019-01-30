Position/Title:

Make your mark in Broadcasting and Digital Media. Sinclair Broadcast Group and Sinclair Digital Solutions are dedicated to making Sinclair a communications powerhouse! We are the largest and most diversified television broadcasting company in the country. Sinclair owns and operates, programs or provides services to more television stations than anyone and has affiliations with all major networks. Sinclair Digital group is focused on bringing the most engaging content to web, mobile and over-the-top broadcasting to audiences all over the country! Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believe in a vision and are dedicated ensuring a great future for our employees. Whether you are an industry veteran or a just starting out, you can find it at Sinclair! We are advancing the world of Broadcasting and we want YOU to join our winning team!

WPEC / CBS12 News in beautiful West Palm Beach, Florida has an immediate opening for an energetic and creative Executive Producer. We are looking for a difference maker. We need someone who will dominate breaking news and routine altering weather while also overseeing the showcasing and storytelling throughout our Newscasts. The ideal candidate will have extensive producing experience along with EP experience. You will work closely with your shifts producers, field crews, Content Center, and Anchors on daily selection, coverage, and execution. Vacancy Type:

Responsibilities: Produce shows/script reviews

Manage and train other Producers

Forward focus and ownership of breaking news/weather

Planning and overseeing continuity into upcoming newscasts

Other responsibilities as assigned Requirements:

Qualifications: Four-year degree in journalism or communications preferred and a minimum of 4 years related experience

Strong writing skills and a proven track record for getting results on initiatives

Great people skills with an emphasis on coaching and motivating A successful candidate will have had at least 4 years of experience in broadcast journalism as a producer, or equivalent experience. Contact:

