EXECUTIVE PRODUCER (FULLTIME)

TALENTED… DYNAMIC… A LEADER…

If any of these words describe you and you’re ready to be an executive producer, let’s talk now!

WTXL is looking for a producer with a proven track record in creating dynamic shows ready to make that move into management and help build something special! We’re seeking a smart, creative, and enthusiastic person to be our next Executive Producer. This individual will have strong leadership skills, a vision for success, and ready to take that next step in their career and join our team at WTXL ABC 27 in Tallahassee, Florida.

Applicant must have a degree in broadcast journalism or related field. Have at least 3 years producing experience in a professional newsroom; be an excellent writer with good oral communication skills; have solid news judgment; be organized, trustworthy, calm under pressure and have experience with breaking news and live shots. Ability to multi-task is essential.

Must be familiar with newsroom systems, like ENPS. Digital is huge, so you must have the ability to help drive our digital platform and focus on multi-media content. You need the ability to coordinate and create graphics and help maintain station website. Some non-linear editing experience preferred. Must be a team player with a great attitude and be available to work various schedules. A valid state driver’s license is required.

Mentoring and developing staff is an essential part of the duties here at WTXL as well as taking an active role in special projects. The candidate must have a visceral distaste for office politics and gossip. Drug screen and MVR check required.